Nigel Cyril John Cook, accountant. Born: Edinburgh on 11 December 1949. Died: Edinburgh on 10 November 2017, aged 67.

Nigel Cook will be remembered for the huge contribution he made to the Episcopalian Church in Edinburgh, to its liturgical worship as well as its administration, for his love of opera and classical music, good food, wine and trains. He was also known for his support to friends and to charities.

He was the first child of Cyril and Helen Cook. Both only children, they wanted a large family so Nigel, their firstborn, became the eldest of a family of four – his sisters all bore names beginning with N, Norma, Noël and Natalie.

His schooling progressed through Gillsland Park Nursery and the primary classes of Melville College to the senior school of George Watson’s College in 1961. In 1967 he sat his Higher exams in English, Mathematics, French, Latin and Greek, gaining the necessary qualifications to undertake degree level studies in the Classics at Hull University.

In 1971 Nigel decided that his best career move was to leave university and take up a five-year apprenticeship with the Edinburgh office of accountancy firm Touche Ross. During that time his employers recognised his talents in administration and he became office, then business services manager, organising partners and a large team of trainees who, no doubt, like the bishops, priests and servers he organised at church, would not have dared put a foot wrong.

He also took over responsibility for small to medium-sized business clients. After 30 years service and as Touche Ross merged into Deloitte’s, which in turn grew its international business, it was agreed that Nigel could leave and set up his own firm, taking these clients with him.

His reputation for providing thorough professional services spread through the charitable sector and he worked with organisations such as Skatepal, Braeburn Care Home – for whom he was a Trustee – and the spiritual and counselling centre Emmaus House, for whom he was Auditor.

His first contribution to the Episcopal Church was as a choirboy at St Cuthbert’s in Colinton but soon, as a lover of music and liturgy, he found his spiritual and social home at Old St Paul’s Church in the centre of Edinburgh. There, as well as being a server to the clergy at the altar, he became one of the first editors of the now longstanding parish magazine White Rose. He also helped compile and publish an illustrated service book. He then became Head Server, a role in which, for 25 years, he assiduously maintained the traditions of the services he loved so much, training new servers, not simply telling them what to do but taking the time to explain the reasons behind the various practices.

By 2008 he was appointed Treasurer for Old St Paul’s and since 2013 was also Treasurer for the Episcopalian Diocese of Edinburgh, a member of its Standing Committee and a trustee of its General Synod. Always he went the extra mile, providing background information and reports as well as meticulously prepared accounts. He was no mere paper pusher, communicating clearly at meetings. In the process he lightened the load of those around him.

The love of Nigel’s life was Eric Shepherd. They met in the late 1980s and it was not long before they set up home together, bought a cat and enjoyed travels to China, Russia and Egypt. When Eric died in November 1992 Nigel was heartbroken and after that he always found November a difficult time of year.

But Nigel continued with his love of opera and classical music, regularly attending concerts and performances not only in Edinburgh, but also in London, keeping friends up to date with his news and views via social media.

Travel to London was inevitably by train. Why go by plane if you could take the train, he would say. In his childhood he had transformed the garden of his parents’ home into a train landscape, marking stations on the paving with chalk and transporting his siblings on an imaginary train. In his secondary school days he took advantage of the then fully operational Edinburgh South Suburban Railway, particularly from the Craiglockhart to Haymarket stops. Latterly he took his team of servers, plus choir members, on extensive train trips, regaling everyone with his encyclopaedic knowledge of the rail network.

In his sixties Nigel’s vision became impaired by macular degeneration. But as he already knew the liturgy off by heart he had no need for 20:20 vision during church services and only a few knew of his use of a torch for close reading. Much to the delight of the congregation he recently, in the absence of the regular organists, played the organ at Sunday mass.

Nigel is survived by his sisters Norma and Natalie, and nephews and nieces.

KAY SMITH