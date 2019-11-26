Iain G Morrison Cleator MBChB, FRCS, surgeon. Born: 18 October 1939 in Edinburgh. Died 16 November 2019 in Vancouver, Canada, aged 80

Iain passed away peacefully aged 80 in Vancouver Canada.

He was born and educated in Edinburgh, and graduated in Medicine from the University of Edinburgh in 1962. Iain worked in the NHS for ten years before emigrating to Vancouver. He specialised in general surgery, gastro- intestinal and bariatric surgery.

In Vancouver, he founded and headed the GI clinic at St Pauls Hospital, as well as founding the Cleator clinic, where he was admired and respected by his many patients.

He was the professor emeritus of surgery at the University of British Columbia, where he mentored students and conducted medical research projects. In his leisure time, Iain’s interests included electric clocks, beekeeping, bull terriers and organic farming.

He is survived by his wife Mihaela, his children Penelope, Andrew and Bruce, his step-daughter Oana, his grandchildren, and his sister Evelyn McCrindle and her family in Edinburgh.

May the angels watch over you.

