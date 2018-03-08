North-east specialist in oil services secures work worth £50m

An Aberdeen-headquartered oil services specialist has secured work worth more than £50 million altogether, comprising a mixture of contract awards and renewals for key North Sea clients.

The global specialist in materials and equipment management said one major North Sea operator has awarded the firm a five-year extension to its current shorebase logistics, storage and waste management contract, operated out of Asco’s supply base in Peterhead.

Additionally, it has secured a two-year contract extension from further key Peterhead client Nexen. The contract, for shorebase, storage and waste services, will see the two organisations work collaboratively on a range of initiatives to support Nexen’s drive to maintain low production costs.

Asco also said the development sees it welcome three new operator clients to Peterhead. One granted a three-year contract to support its drilling project in the North Sea and another has awarded Asco a one-year contract for shorebase support, while a major North Sea operator has engaged Asco to provide supply base support for a plug and abandonment project until mid-2018.

Asco’s global client director Matt Thomas welcomed the move by Nexen to extend its contract with the business, adding: “The decision of two of the UK’s largest operators to award us their business, without tender, marks a huge achievement for Asco. It… solidifies our leading position in the UK North Sea.

“We are also delighted to be working with two of the industry’s new and exciting players, companies that will play an important role in sustaining the life of the North Sea. Furthermore, it is a pleasure to be able to work with an established player in the UK for the first time.”

He added that although Peterhead is a key strategic location for Asco, it is equally focused on strengthening its capabilities in Aberdeen. “Our continued investment in infrastructure, systems and process efficiency have uniquely positioned us as the only solution provider with the capability to provide a fully integrated service offering in both Aberdeen and Peterhead.”

Victoria Cameron, materials, inventory and logistics manager at Nexen, also commented: “Our partnership with Asco demonstrates our commitment to working collaboratively within the oil and gas industry to gain efficiencies and identify smarter ways of working. Nexen and Asco have been working together for the past ten years we look forward to working with Asco over the coming years.”