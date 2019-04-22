No bad thing if Twitter is blocked because of porn age-checker – Susan Dalgety

I grew up in more innocent days, when hardcore porn was your dad’s stash of Playboy under his bed.

No doubt there was much worse material available than beautiful young women exposing their breasts for a few dollars and fleeting fame, but it didn’t reach many households.

Today, kids barely out of nappies can click on sites that glorify anal sex, group sex, any kind of sex you can imagine, and much that you don’t want to.

I consider myself a fairly liberal sort of person – after all my first love was a bloke in a dress (David Bowie, circa 1971). But easy access to hardcore porn must distort our children’s view of a healthy sex life.

Research shows that teenagers are affected by what they see on their smartphones. Boys think it is “normal” to slap a woman around during sex, and girls think they need big lips but should stay mute to be attractive.

So well done the UK government for finally introducing age verification for online porn. From July 15, providers of online pornography will have to carry out robust age tests to prevent under-18s accessing it. Failure to do so will result in the sites being blocked.

Britain is the first county in the world to bring in these controls, and the move has not pleased everyone.

Some folk fear that social media sites such as Twitter will fall foul of the new rules, and be blocked because of adult content.

As a guilty Twitter addict, who spends far too much time on the site, that may be no bad thing.

