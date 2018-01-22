Nine members of Scotland’s ‘most sophisticated’ crime gang jailed

A MAJOR crime gang branded the “most sophisticated” in Scotland has been jailed for a total of 87 years.

The nine-strong mob were locked up for their dealings in drugs, firearms, serious violence and dirty money.

The list of crimes included the “merciless” torture of a man over an unpaid cocaine debt and a huge arsenal of weapons found hidden in a car.

Members of the clan today returned to the High Court in Glasgow having earlier pled guilty to various charges.

Lord Beckett praised the authorities’ “extraordinary ingenuity, courage and commitment” in catching the gang.

David Sell (50) was handed the biggest jail-term - 15 years and eight months - for his part in the abduction and torture of a known drug dealer.

Barry O’Neill (37) was locked up for seven years and four months for cocaine supply.

Anthony Woods (44) – described as the “electronics expert” for the mob – got 11 years and one month after he pled guilty to having roles in “serious organised crime”

Francis Mulligan (41) was jailed for eight years and 324 days while Michael Bowman (30) seven years for the same charge.

Gerard Docherty (42) was locked up for 10 years and six months after a shooting at a house in Edinburgh.

Mark Richardson (30) was hit with a eight year, nine month sentence and Steven McArdle (33) seven years and 100 days after they were each caught with Glock handguns.

Finally, ex-army war veteran Martyn Fitzsimmons (37) was locked up for 10 and a half years for having a similar weapon as well as ammo and 36,000 of dirty money.

The judge added: “There can be no doubt police uncovered the workings of serious and organised crime.”

The nine returned to the dock again amid tightened security with armed officers patrolling the court.

Prosecutor Alex Prentice QC told a hearing in December the crime gang was “the most sophisticated encountered by Police Scotland”.

They had been caught during a number of large-scale probes.

Mr Prentice: “Their operation centres on the importation of vast quantities of cocaine.

“Their role is as wholesalers to other organised crime groups.

“They are at the top of the chain in terms of drugs transactions in Scotland and the UK as a whole.”

“The firepower at the disposal of this crime group is unprecedented in terms of the history of organised crime in Scotland.”

The court heard how Robert Allan became a target after he could not pay a 30,000 drug debt.

He had earlier met with Barry O’Neill in Glasgow in connection with a large cocaine haul.

Mr Allan later fled Scotland when he was unable to stump up payment - but was tracked to Barnsley, Yorkshire in March 2015.

David Sell turned up at his door with two other armed men before ending up horrifically attacked.

Mr Allan was initially driven hostage to a industrial unit in Fauldhouse, Midlothian,

Sell acted as a “guard” in between the victim being brutally beaten.

This included him being whipped with a thick chain, smacked with a metal bar and left with a broken leg after he was battered with a 14-pound sledgehammer.

With other men now on the scene, the victim was ordered to strip and sprayed with a bleach.

The court heard Mr Allan stood “naked, wet and humiliated”.

A hooded Mr Allan was then taken to a rural spot near East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire.

Sell was not present – but two of the other men hauled him from a car and pinned him down.

Mr Prentice: “Robert Allan was then shot three times – twice in one knee and then the other.”

Mr Allan was then dragged to the top of a hill and ordered to roll down.

As the attackers left, members of the public came to his aid.

He had a host of serious injuries including gunshot wounds to his knees. Mr Allan still needs a crutch to help him walk.

Sell was linked to the crime after making “special admissions” to a then partner.

Sell, of East Kilbride, admitted in court to being involved in abducting and assaulting Mr Allan to his permanent disfigurement and impairment as well as to the danger of his life.

O’Neill meantime pled guilty to being concerned in cocaine dealing.

Police also focused on premises and cars used by the mob.

These were for the “concealing, packaging and transporting” of cocaine, cash and firearms.

Mr Prentice: “This was the capacity in which Michael Bowman worked for the group and in doing so facilitated their criminal activities.

“Anthony Woods and Francis Mulligan were both involved in these activities.”

Premises across Scotland including Heatheryknowe Farm near Glasgow and Hill Street in Wishaw were raided.

The gang even had the cheek to get a “full rates rebate” at some.

Stolen high-performance cars - including two £85,000 Audi RS6 motors as well as a £30,000 Volkswagen Golf – were used as “getaway” vehicles.

They also had “distinctive encrypted” mobile phones to communicate as well as fake facial hair and wigs to use as disguises.

The hearing was told the group used “counter surveillance and anti surveillance tactics” including specialist “signal jammers”

A shooting at the home of Robert Kelbie in Ratho, Edinburgh was also investigated by police in September 2016.

The court heard Gerard Docherty “discharged bullets from a firearm” into the conservatory of the cottage.

As Kelbie sat down, he heard “loud cracking sounds”. He then got his mum to press a panic alarm.

Docherty was snared after DNA linked him to the scene.

Detectives made a discovery of a massive haul of deadly firearms at a lock-up in Glasgow’s Anniesland in early 2017.

They were hidden in a “engineered compartment” of the rear bumper of a Honda CRV car.

The consignment included Glocks, a Beretta, sub machine guns, a grenade and bullets.

Steven McArdle was caught with Glock handgun at a house in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire in August 2016.

In January 2017, Mark Richardson was held after a similar weapon was found hidden in a car in Glasgow’s Baillieston.

Former soldier turned gun-runner Martyn Fitzsimmons also had a Glock and ammunition as well as hiding £36,000 of dirty money.

The nine face a further hearing this week as lawyers argue whether the gang should each be hit with Serious Crime Prevention Orders.

The move is designed to tackle the country’s organised criminal gangs.