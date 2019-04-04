Nightlife and jobs help make Glasgow best UK city for millennials

It has a reputation for lively night life and a friendly population.

Now Glasgow has been deemed the best city in the UK for millennials to live in, owing to decent weekly wages, innumerable entertainment hotspots, and house prices well below the national average.

Aberdeen also performed highly on the list, ranking third in the UK, behind London.

The average weekly earnings in Glasgow were found to be £526, compared to £597 in Aberdeen. Liverpool and Bristol came fourth and fifth respecitvely.

The study found that low house prices in Glasgow – where it said a one-bedroom property costs an average of £90,466 – had pushed the city up the ranks.

In Aberdeen, meanwhile, employment rates are the same as London’s, while it has higher-than-average weekly earnings, and average property prices of just £84,584.

The report looked at 16 elements that are widely considered to be important to millennials and used them to rank 63 cities across the UK.

These elements include work factors, such as overtime hours, paid overtime, average weekly earnings, number of business start-ups, graduate hires, employment rates, and the number of young people on benefits. It also considered property factors, such as the cost of a one-bedroom property to rent as well as to buy; cost-of-living factors, such as the cost of a cappuccino, gym membership, and a meal for two.

It also took into account lifestyle factors, such as the number of things there are to do, the proportion of the population who are aged under 17 and between 18 and 29 – as well as the percentage of Brexit remain voters. James McCaffrey, spokesman for credit experts TotallyMoney, which carried out the research, said: “There are some things millennials have had to adjust to that haven’t been experienced by past generations, and with this comes an entirely different set of priorities.

“Rising house prices, stagnant wages, and Brexit are just some of the hurdles this generation have to get over.”

Basildon in Essex ranked last on the list, owing to just 2 per cent of graduates finding work here, as well as extra-curricular activities paling in comparison to the rest of the UK.

Yorkshire cities Doncaster, Wakefield and Huddersfield also performed badly. While one-bedroom property costs are low, so are wages, with graduate hires comprising just 6 per cent across all three cities.