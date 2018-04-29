Nicola Sturgeon: Tories will ‘completely demolish’ Scottish devolution

Nicola Sturgeon has warned that the UK government will “completely demolish” Scottish devolution with its Brexit power plan.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has vowed to protect the "principles" of devolution. Picture: John Devlin

Writing in the Sunday Herald, the First Minister called on Labour to back the SNP in a fight against the Conservatives, who she believes are undermining the “founding principles of devolution”.

There are plans to transfer devolution powers to London for the first seven years post-Brexit in order to gain some political stability. Talks this week are set to take place between Scottish and UK ministers.

Sturgeon has voiced her concerns that Theresa May’s Brexit powers deal would allow the Tories to rip up Scottish Government legislation.

She wrote: “After Brexit, the UK Government has made clear it wants the final say on many devolved policy areas which are currently subject to EU law - completely demolishing the principle at the heart of the devolution settlement endorsed democratically by the people of Scotland more than 20 years ago.”

“If our principled stance means the SNP are the only or the last party standing, defending the founding principles of devolution, then so be it.

“For Labour, the challenge is whether they are prepared to defend those founding principles of devolution, championed by Donald Dewar and backed by the people in a referendum, or alternatively are prepared to roll over and accept a Tory power grab.”

