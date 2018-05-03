Nicola Sturgeon told to ‘change direction’ on education reforms

Nicola Sturgeon has been urged to “change direction” on education reform after a consultation found “no clear consensus” on the Scottish Government’s proposals.

Ms Sturgeon was pressed to focus more on resources rather than structural change during First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood today.

Greens co-convener Patrick Harvie said a recent consultation on the Education (Scotland) Bill had shown a lack of clear support for the legislation.

He said: “This week the government released the analysis of yet another consultation on their plans for education reform which have more to do with regional structures than with schools and teachers, and the resources that they need.

“This is the Government’s third time of asking and for the third time they’ve been told that their plans don’t have the support of teachers, of parents, of education professionals and we know that they don’t have the support of parliament.

“Isn’t it time to say three strikes and you’re out for these proposals and the Government should return with a change of direction that is more about the resources our schools and teachers’ need than about these reforms that nobody else, but the government seems to want?”

READ MORE: https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/mundell-calls-sturgeon-ridiculous-over-rees-mogg-claims-1-4734142

Ms Sturgeon said the plans in the Bill for regional improvement collaboratives were designed to provide the support for teachers to improve attainment and standards in schools.

“Our reforms of education are all about putting teachers and parents at the heart of decision-making in the life of a school because we know that decisions that shape the education of young people are those made by the professionals who know them best, the teachers and also parents as well,” she said.

Ms Sturgeon said the Government had increased the resources going to schools, including through the Pupil Equity Fund of more than £100 million.

The money was going directly into the hands of head teachers and had received “very positive feedback”, she said.