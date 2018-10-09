Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP Conference speech LIVE: Scottish independence now ‘in sight’

Nicola Sturgeon has the opportunity to make a lasting impression on the political landscape as she becomes the last of the major party leaders to deliver her headline speech at the end of conference season.

The First Minister is expecting to lay out what she perceives as the stark risks that Brexit poses to Scotland’s economy, and we will have all the updates from her speech in Glasgow. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives for the SNP autumn conference at the SEC, Glasgow. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire