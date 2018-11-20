Nicola Sturgeon rejects ‘false choice’ of Theresa May’s deal or no deal

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that voters should not face a ‘false choice’ of backing Theresa May’s Brexit deal or facing the ‘disaster’ of a no deal.

The First Minister will meet opposition leaders at Westminster today in a bid to build a united front against the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal, promising a tense encounter with the Prime Minister in Downing Street.

Nicola Sturgeon. (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell - Pool/Getty Images)

READ MORE: Call for People’s Vote as both sides reject May’s deal

However, the meeting depends on other political forces, with the threat of a possible vote of no-confidence by her own MPs continuing to hang over Mrs May.

It comes as a new poll showed that a new Remain or Leave question on Scottish independence would result in a win for the Unionist side of 60 per cent to 40.

READ MORE: 60% of Scots would back ‘remain’ in new independence poll

Ms Sturgeon said last night: “Brexit must not be a false choice between the deal the Prime Minister has presented and the no-deal outcome which even members of her own Cabinet now say would be disastrous.”

A tense meeting yesterday between the Scottish and UK Governments ended in acrimony, as the SNP’s Brexit Secretary Michael Russell branded the deal Mrs May had struck as ‘disastrous’.