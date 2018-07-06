Nicola Sturgeon pokes fun at Donald Trump ahead of UK visit

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon took a swipe at Donald Trump over climate change ahead of the US president’s visit to the UK.

With Mr Trump expected to travel to Scotland to visit his golf courses next week, Ms Sturgeon used a speech in London to stress the need for clean energy.

Careful not to mention the US president by name, the First Minister recalled his opposition to 11 wind turbines off the coast of Aberdeen.

She told the FutureFest conference: “A few years ago you might have heard of these turbines because a famous golf course owner from America who, I think, has now turned his hand to politics, decided to take the Scottish government to court to try to block these wind turbines because he thought they spoiled the view from his new golf course.

“I’m very pleased to tell you today the Scottish government beat that American golf course owner in court.

“Just earlier this week, in fact, these amazing wind turbines generated their first electricity. They are marvels of engineering, but, even more importantly than that, very soon they will be generating enough electricity for almost three quarters of all homes in the city of Aberdeen.

“So, we continue to promote renewable energy projects like that one.”

Mr Trump drew widespread condemnation for pulling the US out of the Paris climate change agreement.