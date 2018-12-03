Nicola Sturgeon makes last-ditch bid to May for Brexit plan B

Nicola Sturgeon has made a last-ditch appeal to the Prime Minister to put forward a Brexit plan B on the eve of five days of debate that will end in a decisive vote on the terms of the UK’s departure from the EU.

The First Minister met Theresa May for a second time in a fortnight for face-to-face talks on Brexit ahead of the start of MPs’ deliberations on the Prime Minister’s deal with Brussels.

The SNP leader was told Scottish businesses backed the deal and was challenged to have her MPs vote for the Chequers agreement or risk being responsible for a no-deal Brexit.

Following the meeting in Mrs May’s Commons office, the First Minister said she insisted that next week’s vote “cannot – and must not – be a false choice between [the Prime Minister’s] proposed deal and a no-deal outcome, which threatens to be utterly disastrous for jobs, business and living standards”.

Ms Sturgeon said the SNP would work with other parties to seek an extension to Article 50, delaying Brexit to allow more time for renegotiation with the EU – something Downing Street ruled out yesterday.

The First Minister added: “The SNP will lay our amendment to the meaningful vote later this week and we will continue to work with others to build consensus around alternative proposals that would deliver on the vote of the people of Scotland to remain.

“With the UK Government’s own published figures now making clear that any kind of Brexit would make us all poorer, the time has come for all those who oppose the extreme Brexit championed by the right-wing of the Tory party to come together and make a stand.”

A Downing Street spokesman said following the meeting: “The Prime Minister spoke about the support she has received from fishermen, farmers and business leaders, like Sir Ian Wood, who back the deal as it gives them the clarity and certainty they need to protect jobs and living standards.

“The Prime Minister urged the First Minister to listen to these voices in their support of the deal as opposed to risking a no-deal Brexit or going back to square one of negotiations.”