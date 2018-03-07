Nicola Sturgeon leads Britain’s most influential woman poll

Nicola Sturgeon is Britain’s most influential woman, according to an online poll on a news site.

The poll, curated and launched by Sky News alongside Equality Now, gives viewers the chance to vote for who they think has made the biggest impact on Britain as we know it today.

Nicola Sturgeon currently leads the poll on Sky News with over 40,000 votes. Picture; John Devlin

From influential women such as Emmeline Pankhurst and Marie Stopes, to politicians and members of the royal family.

At time of writing, the First Minister is currently at the top of the poll, with 40.2k votes followed by Queen Elizabeth II with 23.2k votes.

SNP MP Mhairi Black is also proving to be popular in the poll. She is currently sitting in third place with 20.2k votes, with Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher in fourth and fifth place.

The results of the poll, which has also been shared widely on social media by pro-independence campaigners, will be revealed later on Wednesday.