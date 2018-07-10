Nicola Sturgeon keen to create Scottish public-owned energy firm

The feasibility of a Scottish state-owned energy company is set to be examined.

Holyrood’s economy committee has issued a call for views on options for a publicly-owned energy firm.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said the government intends to set up such an energy company by the end of this Parliament in 2021, with the aim of providing competitively priced energy and cutting fuel poverty.

The committee wants to hear opinions on whether the plan would cut costs for consumers and how it could promote green issues and energy efficiency. The impact on fuel ­poverty will also be examined as part of the investigation.

Committee convener Gordon Lindhurst MSP said: “We are examining the feasibility of a publicly-owned energy company in Scotland and we want to hear your views on the matter.

“Some of the considerations include whether it can help tackle fuel poverty and what role it would play in supporting new technology in sustainable energy and in contributing to community projects.

“There are a number of not-for-profit energy companies in existence in the UK and further afield and we will be looking at how they operate and deliver on the core ­objective of providing competitively priced energy and how this fits in with the needs of the country.”