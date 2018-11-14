Nicola Sturgeon ‘emphatically’ denies cover-up over Alex Salmond allegations

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said it is “emphatically not the case” that allegations made against Alex Salmond were concealed.

Earlier this week it emerged that police investigating sexual misconduct claims against Mr Salmond are looking into alleged incidents at Edinburgh Airport.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said it is "emphatically not the case" that allegations made against Alex Salmond were concealed.

It centres on concerns raised a decade ago by female employees about Mr Salmond’s behaviour.

READ MORE: Angus Robertson ‘was told of Alex Salmond concerns by airport staff’

Sky News reported that airport officials related their concerns to the former SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson, who was also leader of the party’s Westminster group at the time.

Asked if the allegations were tolerated and concealed, Ms Sturgeon said: “That is absolutely not the case, emphatically not the case.

“I’ve set out very clearly, firstly why I understand you are asking me these questions, I understand the interest. But I think people will also understand serious concerns and complaints have been raised. People raising those complaints now deserve to have the benefit of due process.

“I will answer all and any questions when legal processes have concluded, but I think as most people will understand, it is neither possible nor appropriate for me to do so at this time.”

Scottish Labour’s Equalities spokeswoman Pauline McNeill MSP said the First Minister was attempting to “hide behind process”.

READ MORE: Alex Salmond harassment probe investigates alleged incidents at Edinburgh Airport

She said: “The allegations facing Alex Salmond are extremely serious and deserve proper scrutiny.

“But Nicola Sturgeon seems determined to hide behind process rather than be honest about who knew what and when – and crucially what was done to protect women.

“That is unacceptable. Given it now seems clear Angus Robertson, one of the SNP’s most senior politicians, was told about concerns around Mr Salmond as early as 2008, we need an urgent statement from the SNP and Nicola Sturgeon clarifying exactly how these allegations were dealt with.”