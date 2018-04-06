NHS Tayside boss quits over donations scandal

Have your say

The Chairman of NHS Tayside has quit after it emerged that the Health board had used donations from the public to fund services.

Health Secretary Shona Robison had earlier written to Professor John Connell asking him to leave his post and said that the beleaguered organisation was in need of a new management structure to deliver improvements.

Prof Connell has since stepped down from his role.

Ms Robison also told a local newspaper that the position of the board’s Chief Executive, Lesley McLay, was ‘untenable’.

NHS Tayside took more than £2 million from its endowment fund - which is made up of donations from the public or bequests in wills - to cover core running costs.

Yesterday, Ms Robison invoked ‘ministerial powers of intervention’ to move NHS Tayside to the highest level of escalation amid increasing concern over the move.

Shetold the Courier: “I have written to John Connell to ask him to step down.

“We need fresh leadership. I would hope he would consider his position.

“I also think Lesley McLay’s position is really untenable.

“She will need to consider her position. The best course of action will be for her to step down.

“She is, however, an employee of NHS Tayside. I recognise and respect that.”

Scottish Labour Health Spokesman Anas Sarwar said: “This is not an isolated incident – there has been a series of incidents over a number of years, reflecting a complete lack of leadership and mismanagement of our NHS by the SNP minister.

“Shona Robison must now consider her own position as she has serious questions to answer.”