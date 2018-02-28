NHS Glasgow cancel all routine procedures and appointments for tomorrow

As a result of adverse weather conditions, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has taken the decision to cancel all routine elective procedures and all hospital outpatient appointments for tomorrow

Emergency and essential elective procedures, including inpatient, day case electices and outpatient clinics will still go ahead.

Patients have been urged to their local health centre or GP surgery to find out whether the adverse weather has affected any other appointments.

The weather has also caused severe disruption to West of Scotland Breast Screening Mobile Units resulting in appointments being cancelled tomorrow at units in Motherwell, Wishaw, Barrhead, Renfrew, Paisley, Erskine and Easterhouse.

The NHS has apologised to the patients affected by these cancellations.

NHSGGC is urging people to use the NHS wisely and make full use of NHS 24, pharmacies and its dedicated Minor Injury Units (MIUs) to ensure they are treated quickly.

Members of the public are reminded that while staff are always there for them when needed, it’s important that clinical services always be prioritised to those who most urgently require it.

Those who are unwell and need advice can also use the self-help guides at www.nhsinform.scot to check symptoms.