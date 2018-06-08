Newborn hedgehog taken in by Scottish SPCA

The Scottish SPCA is currently caring for a tiny newborn hedgehog who was born at their National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Fishcross on Tuesday.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity has named the adorable little hoglet Piglet. He will be released back into the wild in around two months’ time.

Centre Manager Colin Seddon said, “Piglet was born in our care after his mum was admitted although we soon made the decision to hand rear him as she ate the rest of her young, which is not uncommon with hedgehogs.

“He’s currently being hand reared by Wildlife Assistant April Sorley and has to be given milk every 3-4 hours.”

READ MORE: Abandoned cat found on Edinburgh doorstep

At this time of year the charity is urging people to take extra care when tidying up their garden following a number of hedgehogs arriving with fatal lacerations caused by a strimmer.

READ MORE: SSPCA warns: Don’t buy rabbits as Easter gifts

These sorts of accidents are very preventable and it will only take just a few moments for the public to check their gardens before getting out the lawnmower, strimmer or hedge-trimmer. It could save an animal’s life.

Anyone who discovers an injured or distressed wild animal should call the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.