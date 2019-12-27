New Year's Honours List 2019: All the Scottish winners

With the end of the year approaching, there are new honours to be bestowed.

This year's list contains sporting stars like Catriona Matthew and Rose Reilly, as well as some more surprising inclusions like Ross Maxwell McEwan the Royal Bank of Scotland Chief Executive.

2021 Solheim Cup Captain Catriona Matthew will be awarded an OBE. Picture: Mark Runnacles (Getty Images)

Here is a complete list of the Scots who made it on to this year's list.

Royal Victorian Order

CVO

Patrick Loudon McIain Stewart, MBE. Lord-Lieutenant of Argyll and Bute.

LVO

Moira McDougall, MVO. Secretary and Personal assistant to the Resident Factor, Balmoral Estate.

MVO

Jane Thomson. Formerly Personal assistant to the secretary. The Queen's Body Guard for Scotland Royal Company of Archers.

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

CBE

Professor Rowena Arshad, OBE. (Rowena Parnell). Lately head, Moray House School of Education, University of Edinburgh and Co-director, Centre for Education for Racial Equality in Scotland. For services to Education and to Equality.

Joanna Baker. Formerly managing director Edinburgh International Festival and Chair, National Youth Choir of Scotland. For services to the Arts. (Edinburgh)

Ian Barrett Curle. Formerly chief executive Officer Edrington. For services to the Scotch Whisky Industry. (Glasgow)

Dr Colin Thomas Currie, MBE. For charitable and political services. (Edinburgh)

Ross Maxwell McEwan. Chief executive Officer Royal Bank of Scotland Group. For services to the Financial Sector. (London)

Professor John Douglas Pickard. For services to Neurosciences to Neurosurgery and to Research for Patients with Complex Neurological Disorders. (East Lothian)

Brian David Henderson Wilson. For services to Charity and to Business in Scotland. (Western Isles)

OBE

Maureen Jane Beattie. Actress and president Equity. For services to the Entertainment Industry. (London)

Shabir Beg. Chair Scottish Ahlul Bayt Society. For services to Interfaith Relations in Glasgow. (Glasgow)

Dr Martyn James Blissitt. Veterinary Adviser Animal Health and Welfare, Scottish Government. For services to Animal Health. (Tweeddale)

Colette Cohen. Chief executive Officer Oil and Gas Technology Centre. For services to the UK Oil and Gas Industry and to Government Collaboration. (Aberdeen)

Ian Simon Davidson. Formerly head of Agricultural Policy Division Scottish Government. For services to Agriculture in Scotland. (Berwickshire)

Jeanette Linda Forbes. Chief executive PCL Group. For services to Business, Technology and to Charity. (Aberdeen)

William Laing Gill. Director Chair and Honorary secretary. Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland. For services to the Agriculture Sector in Scotland. (Ross and Cromarty)

Agnes Gillespie. Head HMRC Payment Card Services. For public service. (Stirling and Falkirk)

Ruth Mary Hampton. For services to the Lord's Taverners Scotland Cruse Bereavement Care and to Autism in Scotland. (Edinburgh)

Helen Holland. Co-Founder In Care Abuse Survivors. For services to Survivors of Childhood Abuse. (Dunbartonshire)

The Reverend Elizabeth Margaret Jack. Chaplain-in-Ordinary to Her Majesty The Queen and Founder Richmond's Hope. For services to Bereaved Children and the community in Edinburgh. (Edinburgh)

Nicola Killean. Chief executive Sistema Scotland. For services to Music, to Children and to Community Cohesion. (Glasgow)

Lesley Mary Samuel Knox. Formerly Chair V&A Dundee. For services to Culture. (London)

Philip Long. For services to Heritage and to Culture. (Dundee)

Catriona Matthew, MBE. European Team Captain, 2019 Solheim Cup. For services to Golf. (East Lothian)

Dr Helen McKay. Head Centre for Sustainable Forestry and Climate Change. For services to Forest Science and to Forestry. (Edinburgh)

Professor Sheila Anne Manson McLean, FRSE. Professor Emerita of Law and Ethics in Medicine, University of Glasgow. For services to Health and to Education. (Glasgow)

Roderick Michael Riddell. Vice-chairman the Black Watch Association. For services to Veterans. (Perth and Kinross)

Laurie James Russell. For services to Social Enterprise in Scotland. (Glasgow)

Professor Helen Sang, FRSE. Head of Division, Functional Genetics and Development, The Roslin Institute. For services to Food Security and to Bioscience for Health. (Edinburgh)

Alan Sherry. Formerly Principal Glasgow Kelvin College. For services to Education. (Lanarkshire)

Dr Catriona Anne Stewart. Founder and Chair Scottish Women's Autism Network. For services to Autistic Women. (Stirling and Falkirk)

Hannah Venetia Yusuf-George. Deputy director Customs and Borders, Department for Exiting the EU. For public service. (London)

MBE

Keith Wynn Adams. Headteacher Lochaline Primary School. For services to Education and to the community in Lochaline, Argyll and Bute. (Inverness)

Thomas Johnston Brown. Pipe Band Drummer and Instructor Boghall and Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band. For services to Scottish Traditional Music. (West Lothian)

Gordon John Buchanan, Cinematographer and Presenter. For services to Conservation and to Wildlife Film-making.

Maureen Elizabeth Burnett. Co-founder Ethiopian Medical Project. For services to Healthcare in Ethiopia. (Lanarkshire)

John George Copland. For services to Agriculture and to the rural community in Scotland. (Orkney)

Jacquelynn Forsyth Craw. Managing director Offshore Pollution Liability Association Limited. For services to Arts, to Education and to Business in Scotland. (Aberdeen)

Vivien Anne Currie. Chief executive Hamilton Park Racecourse. For services to Racecourse Management, to Business and to Charity in Hamilton, Lanarkshire. (Glasgow)

Archibald Dryburgh. Councillor Dumfries and Galloway Council. For services to Local Government and to the Armed Forces. (Dumfries)

Capt Iain Christopher Dunderdale. Invergordon Lifeboats Operation manager. For services to the community in the Scottish Highlands. (Antrim)

Anne Elliot. Head of Childcare Services Bonnyrigg After School Club, Midlothian. For services to Out of School Care. (Midlothian)

Robert Melville Fowler. Counter Terrorism Strategy Liaison Officer Highlands and Islands, Police Scotland. For services to Law and Order. (Inverness)

Helen Grime. Composer. For services to Music. (London)

Mark Arthur James Jardine. Funeral director Jardine Funeral Directors Limited and Roucan Loch Crematorium Company Limited. For services to the community in Dumfries and Galloway. (Dumfries)

Fiona Margaret Kalache. Manager Mid Argyll Youth Development Services. For services to Young People in Mid Argyll. (Argyll and Bute)

Lady Jill Ingram Kirkwood. Founder and Chair Daisy Chain Trust. For services to Charity. (Edinburgh)

Professor James Colville Laird. Director of Education and Medical director British Association of Immediate Care Schemes Scotland. For services to Pre-Hospital Emergency Care. (Perth and Kinross)

Jean Leonard. For services to Music and to the community in Orkney. (Orkney)

Keith Sinclair MacKiggan. UN Reform Lead Department for International Development. For public service. (Glasgow)

Alexander May. For services to the Doric Language to Culture and to Heritage in the North East of Scotland. (Aberdeenshire)

Dr David Alastair McDonald. National Lead for Enhanced Recovery. Scottish Government. For services to Healthcare. (Glasgow)

Margaret Rose McKinlay. Formerly Captain 1st Lochwinnoch Company. For services to the Girls' Brigade. (Renfrewshire)

Capt Christopher Graham McRobbie. The Royal Regiment of Scotland

Josephine Middlemiss. Co-founder Ethiopia Medical Project. For services to Healthcare in Ethiopia. (Perth and Kinross)

Gillian Henrietta Morton. General manager and head of Midwifery. Women and Children's Directorate NHS Forth Valley. For services to Healthcare. (Stirling and Falkirk)

Thomas Niven. Shipbuilding Lead manager Queen Elizabeth Class, Babcock Marine. For services to Naval Shipbuilding. (Renfrewshire)

Susan Jane Paterson. For services to the community in North East Scotland. (Aberdeenshire)

Stephen James Penny. Team Member Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team and Wellbeing Officer, Scottish Mountain Rescue. For services to Mountain Rescue. (Scottish Borders)

Kathleen Agnes Picken. Music Teacher Dumfries and Galloway Council. For services to Music, to Education and to Charity. (Kirkcudbrightshire)

Teresa Porter. Headteacher Riccarton Early Childhood Centre. For services to Education and to the community in Kilmarnock. (Ayrshire and Arran)

Rose Reilly. For services to Women's Football. (Ayrshire and Arran)

Jennifer Rodgers. Chief Nurse Children, Neonates and Young People, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde. For services to Healthcare. (Renfrewshire)

Alasdair Mackenzie Ross. Skiing Instructor. For services to Skiing. (East Lothian)

Manjulika Singh. For services to Yoga to Health and to the Community. (Dunbartonshire)

George Soutar. For services to the conservation of Native Aberdeen Angus Cattle. (Angus)

Colin Barrie Taylor. Headteacher Newbattle Community High School. For services to Education and to the community in Midlothian and East Lothian. (East Lothian)

Craig Alexander Thomson. Founder Craig Thomson Scholarship Award. For services to Football and to Charity in Scotland. (Stirling and Falkirk)

Elizabeth Anne Grant Wallace. Formerly chief executive AVENUE. For services to Counselling, to Family Mediation and to Psychological Support. (Aberdeen)

Marion Shearer Yool, DL. For voluntary service in Moray. (Moray)

Professor James Yu. Future Networks manager SP Energy Networks. For services to the Electricity Supply Industry and to Innovation. (Glasgow)

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

BEM

Margaret Allan. For services to Curling. (Lanarkshire)

June Anderson. For services to Tenants Rights and to Law and Order in Clackmannanshire. (Clackmannanshire)

Francis James Clement. For services to Athletics in Scotland. (West Lothian)

James Duncan. For voluntary service in Forres Moray. (Moray)

Arthur William Dyke. Box Maker chief Tour Guide and Workforce Representative, Lady Haig's Poppy Factory. For services to Poppyscotland. (East Lothian)

Mairi (Alyn) Gowans. Physical Education Teacher Hillhead High School. For services to Education and to Charity. (Glasgow)

Elizabeth Isobel Harling. Member Kingussie Branch, Royal British Legion Scotland. For services to Remembrance and to the community in Inverness-shire. (Inverness)

Andrew Hogarth. Formerly Area Amenity Officer East Lothian Council. For services to Parks and Biodiversity in East Lothian. (East Lothian)

Agnes Mitchell Johnstone. Head of Mathematics Oban High School. For services to Science, TechnologY. Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Education and the community in Oban. (Argyll and Bute)

Sheila Clark Jones. Committee Member Kairnhill Management Committee. For services to the community in Aberdeen. (Aberdeen)

Kenneth Logan. For services to the Office of the secretary of State for Scotland and to the community in Edinburgh. (Edinburgh)

Kenneth Alasdair MacDonald. For services to the community in Strathfillan North Argyll. (Argyll and Bute)

Margaret Mary Rose MacInnes. For services to Highland Dancing and to the community in Helensburgh Dunbartonshire. (Dunbartonshire)

Alison Margaret Martin. Team Leader The Prince's Trust. For services to Young People in Dumfries and Galloway. (Dumfries)

Amelia Thomson Mathewson. Chair Memorial Park Neighbourhood Centre. For services to the community in Levenmouth, Fife. (Fife)

Irene Mary McGrath. For services to Scottish Schools Debating. (Dundee)

James Taylor Hamish McKay. For services to Young People and to the community in Levenmouth Fife. (Fife)

Graham John Miller. Formerly Inspector Public Order and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Unit, Police Scotland. For services to Law and Order. (Lanarkshire)

Elizabeth Russell Seaton. Chair North Lanarkshire Carers Together. For services to the Carers Network in Scotland. (Lanarkshire)

Kathryn Lindsay Singh. For services to the Arts and to the Asian community in Scotland. (Glasgow)

Marvyn Stewart. Volunteer Dunfermline Athletic Supporters Club Shop and Tea Room. For services to Football and to the community in Dunfermline, Fife. (Fife)

Margarita Sweeney-Baird. Founder and Chair Inclusive Skating. For services to Skating. (Dunbartonshire)

Alan Tavener. For services to Choral Music in Scotland. (Glasgow)

Jean Alexander Watt Thomson. For services to the community in Prestonpans East Lothian. (East Lothian)

Penelope Ann Woodley. Volunteer Timespan. For services to Art, to Heritage and to the community in Helmsdale, Sutherland. (Sutherland)

Ingrid Wuga. For services to Holocaust Education and Awareness. (Renfrewshire)

QUEEN'S POLICE MEDAL

QPM

Assistant Chief Constable Gillian MacDonald. Police Service of Scotland.

Detective Chief Superintendent Gerry McLean. Police Service of Scotland.