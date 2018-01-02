New trains to serve iconic ‘Harry Potter’ rail route

A picturesque rail route that was made famous by a starring role in the Harry Potter movies, is to be upgraded to offer more options and comfort, particularly for tourists.

The route that runs from Glasgow to Mallaig and also extends to Oban, is considered one of the most scenic rail routes in the world, having one several awards for its beauty.

However, the popular route has suffered from a lack of investment in recent years, even as passenger numbers swelled as a result of the journey, which takes in the arresting Glenfinnan Viaduct, being featured in the three of the films featuring the boy wizard.

READ MORE: Scottish history timeline from 1054 to 2014

The Scotrail Alliance, which runs Scotland’s rail network, announced that the Class 158 trains that are being introduced in 2018, will replace the existing class 156s that run on the service.

The new trains, which were unveiled late last year, feature power sockets and WiFi.

READ MORE: Power sockets and Wi-Fi added to Scotrail fleet

Local MSP Kate Forbes told The Courier: “The West Highland Line has for too long been ignored when it comes to investment – the rolling stock is of poor quality and the timetable is irregular and infrequent.

“But it has got huge potential, so I welcome the new investment.”