New Stevenston veteran joins protest against prosecuting soldiers

New Stevenston veteran Denise Walker travelled to London to take part the Rolling Thunder Motorcycle Ride.

The event was held in support of Soldier F, Dennis Hutchings and all veterans who face prosecution for actions during their service.

Hutchings is set to be tried for attempted murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Northern Ireland in 1974, while Soldier F is the only soldier being prosecuted over Bloody Sunday.

Around 30,000 people on bikes and on foot attended the rally, including Denise, formerly of the Women’s Royal Army Corps, who took part of her mobility scooter.

Denise, who served in the catering corps for 10 years and was deployed to the likes of Iraq and Northern Ireland, said: “With all the motorbikes it wasn’t a ‘peaceful’ protest in terms of noise, but it certainly was in spirit, unlike those environmental activists.

“Like so many other veterans I do not think it is right for Soldier F or Mr Hutchings to be prosecuted and I am glad there was a huge turnout to make that point to the Government.

“Those trying to carry out these prosecutions have no idea what it is like to serve when you are faced with the threat of terrorists or insurgents every single day.

“When someone is prepared to risk their life to serve this country they deserve a lot better protection and treatment from the Government who asked them to fight.”