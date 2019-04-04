New sighting in disappearance of Mayfield dad Ross Taylor

MISSING dad Ross Taylor was spotted walking down a Pathhead street shortly after vanishing from his family home, it has emerged.

A man matching Ross’ description was captured on CCTV at around 1pm on Sunday walking southwards along Crichton Road - the B6367 - towards and passing Tynewater Primary School.

A massive police search opeartion is now focusing in the Pathhead area and officers are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Ross’ next movements.

Ross is described as white man with a slim build. He is around 5ft 9ins in height with short light brown hair.

He was last seen wearing grey jeans, a black jumper and blue Converse trainers.

Ross disappeared from his famnily’s Mayfield home at noon on Sunday.

His partner Laura D’Arcy told yesterday how Ross was stressed following their six-month-old son Lewis’ heart surgery.

Police dogs, helicopter, drones and Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue have joined the search for Ross.

Police would ask anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage from around 1pm on Sunda in the Crichton Road area to contact officers.

Chief Inspector Arron Clinkscales, Area Commander for Midlothian, said: “I would like to thank the public for their response to our media appeal. This has led to us discovering a new positive sighting of Ross.

“I would also like to pay tribute to Ross’ family for the dignity and bravery they have shown throughout this period.

“We are now focusing our efforts on the Pathhead area and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area on Sunday afternoon to review any private CCTV and dashcam footage.

“Please also search your memory and think if you saw anyone matching Ross’ description. If you did please get in touch with us at your earliest convenience.

“That piece of information may be vital and may be what leads us to tracing Ross.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2570 of March 31.

