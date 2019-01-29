New Scottish fuel poverty target aims to replace 2016 ‘failure’

No more than 5 per cent of households in Scotland should be living in fuel poverty by 2040, a Holyrood committee has recommended – in a new target to replace a failed aim which expired in 2016.

As part of a report into the Fuel Poverty Bill, the Local Government and Communities Committee acknowledged that the previous aim to completely eradicate fuel poverty – households struggling to pay for basic heating and electricity in their homes – had “ultimately failed”, saying that the new proposal was a “pragmatic response”.

It added: “The Committee accepts that setting a statutory target for reducing fuel poverty is ultimately a matter of judgment.

“We are satisfied, on the basis of evidence led, that the target of 5 per cent set out in the Bill is achievable and at the same time would make a real difference to the lives of hundreds of thousands of people were it to be achieved.”

The report also called for a separate target to focus on people living in ‘extreme fuel poverty’ – those spending more than 20 per cent of their income on fuel, as well as individual statutory aims for local authorities in a bid to target the high numbers of people struggling to pay their bills in the Highlands and islands.

The publication of the report came after months of expert evidence and hearing first-hand from people across Scotland.

James Dornan, convener of the committee, said: “We know that Scotland is an energy-rich country, yet during our evidence we talked to people who faced the impossible decision of either feeding their families or heating their homes.

“The stark reality is that over a quarter of households in Scotland still face extreme difficulties heating their homes, and this can rise to well over double that in rural and island communities.

He added: “The Committee welcomes the Fuel Poverty Bill’s core purpose, which could make a real difference to the life of thousands of Scottish families. However, the longer-term ambition should be the eradication of fuel poverty.

“We have outlined a number of ways to improve the Fuel Poverty Bill to ensure that Scotland can better tackle fuel poverty issues, so that no one has to struggle in cold, draughty and sometimes unliveable homes in the future.”

The committee also raised concerns about the inadequacy of works carried out under UK-based energy-efficiency schemes, as well as problems with obtaining compensation for sub-standard repairs and said it would write to the UK Government to call for it to take action.

Emma Grant McColm, energy policy manager for Citizens Advice Scotland, said: “We welcome the Committee’s recommendation for a separate target to support those who suffer the most extreme levels of fuel poverty.

“It is unacceptable that people should have to choose between food and heating their home in the 21st century.”