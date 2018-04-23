New Scotland-Malawi agreement reached

The leaders of Scotland and Malawi have signed a new joint commitment to work towards the United Nation’s Global Development Goals.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and President Peter Mutharika of Malawi agreed to cooperate on health, education, human rights, governance and social enterprise during a meeting.

The President of Malawi is visiting Scotland this week and the latest commitment comes 13 years after the governments of Scotland and Malawi first signed a cooperation agreement.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Scotland and Malawi have historical and enduring ties of friendship and cooperation. We have committed today to maintain this relationship and partnership in the future.

“Thirteen years since our governments first formally approved a development cooperation agreement, I am pleased we have the opportunity to update it to reflect our commitment to the UN Global Goals, and to each other, in the signing of a new Global Goals Partnership Agreement.

“By working together on areas such as environmental sustainability, health improvement and education, we can take steps to improve the lives of those in our countries and further afield.”

Andrew Namakhoma, chair of the Malawi Scotland Partnership, said: “With the signing of the new Cooperation Agreement comes the assurance of a strong people-to-people model of development which will see the two governments and civil society groups working towards equitable social development.

“Thanks to the two governments for championing the model.”