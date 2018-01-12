New scheme to help female workers return to a career in financial services

Have your say

Thirteen employers have signed up for a return to work programme to help women back into the financial services industry after a career break.

The Returners to Financial Services Scotland programme launches on Friday and provides paid professional ‘returnship’ placements.

Funded by the Scottish Government, firms participating in the programme include BNP Paribas Securities Services, CYBG, Hymans Robertson, Incremental Group, Independent Women, Mazars, Mearns & Company, M&G Prudential, RBS Group, Standard Life Aberdeen and TSB.

Successful applicants will take on a placement from April to July to refresh their skills and experience and equip them for employment.

Jamie Hepburn, Minister for Employability and Training, said: “The Scottish Government’s Women Returners programme is playing a key role in identifying and addressing the issues which prevent women re-entering the workforce following a career break.

“I’m delighted these leading financial companies are supporting women returners.”

Free events are being held for those interested in the programme by Women Returners, a consulting organisation working with the Scottish Government on the scheme.

Hazel Little, coaching and programme manager at Women Returners, said: “The events will offer professional women a fantastic opportunity to get support and to hear more about the placements available on the Returners to Financial Services programme.

“With so many leading Scottish financial services companies signed up to the programme, women looking to get back on the career ladder will have a supportive bridge back to a professional role.

“At the events, returners will get the information they need to apply and can also network with fellow returners in a friendly, informal setting.”

The events will be held in Edinburgh and Glasgow on January 17 and 18.

Women interested in the programme are being invited to register by emailing hazel@womenreturners.com.

