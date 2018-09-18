New pro-independence group to launch on St Andrew’s Day

A new to drum up support for Scottish independence is set to be launched on St Andrew’s Day with a high-profile fundraiser, it has been revealed.

The national campaign is to be launched on the auspicious November 30 date with the express aim of using Brexit to ensure support for Scottish independence increases.

Scottish Independence Convention (SIC) is planning to launch the as-yet-unnamed group alongside a fundraising appeal which is set to be unveiled with a plea for donations to help fund staff members and other resources.

The National reported that the new organisation will be spun off from SIC to provide a ‘strategic vision’ for a new Yes campaign, and will offer a fact checking service.

SIC convenor Elaine C Smith told the paper: “We don’t know when the next referendum will be but we know we need to start campaigning now.

“We know we need to be getting on the front foot with the media. We know we need to be harnessing the power of our grassroots organisations. We know we need to be preparing to take the argument to the doorstep and the keyboard.

“Four years after the last independence referendum there is still so much energy in the Yes movement but we need to harness it if we are going to successfully listen to and listen to and persuade our fellow Scots that the only safe way forward is to be in charge of our own destiny.

“The movement has successfully crowd-funded many initiatives since 2014. But this is the chance to take it to the next level.

“If we are serious about winning independence then we need to start campaigning on it now. And that means backing this fundraiser when it comes.”