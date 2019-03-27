New-look baby box released ahead of Mother’s Day

A new Scottish Government baby box has been released in time for Mother’s Day - designed by a group of youngsters.

The new boxes feature iconic landmarks such as Ben Nevis, Glenfinnan Viaduct and Edinburgh Castle.

Children's minister Maree Todd with the new design. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Since it’s launched in August 2017, the baby box initiative has had an uptake of 96 per cent as 80,873 deliveries have been made to new parents across Scotland.

It is hoped the new box will encourage families to become more environmentally friendly.

And they can be customised, with space on the lid of the box to allow parents to add their newborns’ hand and footprint.

The winning design for the new box was selected from a nationwide Young Scot competition.

It was created by Demi Burnett, 12, Edith Macdonald, 13, Emily Wilson, 15, Holly Henry, 16, and Sonny Robertson, 17.

Children’s Minister Maree Todd said: “We are committed to giving every child the best start in life, and we do this by ensuring that every family with a newborn has access to essential items needed in the first six months of a child’s life through the Baby Box.

“This new design - by children for children - is impressive in its detail and creativity. “

In the third quarter of 2018, demand for baby boxes from expectant parents soared to 96 per cent - rising from 85 per cent 12 months previous.

Louise Macdonald, Chief Executive of Young Scot, said: “It is wonderful that a new generation of young Scots will be welcomed into the world with a beautiful Baby Box designed by today’s young Scots.”