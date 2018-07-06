New look at £120million overhaul of Glasgow Queen Street station

Fresh images of the £120million refurbishment of Glasgow's Queen Street show what the station could look like.

The city centre station is being revamped to create space for longer eight-carriage trains. The computer-generated images show how platforms 2-5 are to be extended towards George Square and a new glass-fronted concourse - almost twice the size of the existing space - is being added to cope with the swell in passenger numbers.

Computer-generated images show how the Glasgow Queen Street station redevelopment could look.

The new concourse is fully accessible and has entrances on George Square, Dundas Street and North Hanover Street. The existing Victorian train shed roof - a listed structure - has been incorporated into the new design.

Construction work began last year with the demolition of the frontage of the station which is Scotland's third busiest. Network Rail estimates 75% of the work is already complete.

The Millennium Hotel's 1970s extension - that previously obscured the station - has been torn down and the eight-storey Consort House tower and connecting annex have mostly been removed.

Project manager Jenna Clark said: "Using these latest computer generated images, passengers at Glasgow Queen Street and the surrounding community can start to visualise how much bigger and brighter their improved station will be.

"The transformed Glasgow Queen Street is a modern building that has been carefully designed for the needs of today's rail passengers but the Victorian train shed roof remains a key part of the structure and will be visible throughout the enhanced station."

The redevelopment is part of the Edinburgh Glasgow Improvement Programme (EGIP) - a Scottish Government investment in the railway network across central Scotland.

Earlier this year Glasgow Queen Street was awarded the dubious accolade as Britain's most unpopular railway station. A survey of tens of thousands of rail passengers found that the city terminus was the most reviled station anywhere in the UK. Travellers described the building as a "mess" and an "absolute bomb site".

Work is scheduled to run until spring 2020. The station will remain open throughout.