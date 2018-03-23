New floating hotel will open in Leith this September

Have your say

Edinburgh’s latest luxury hotel will open in Leith this September.

The £3.5m development of former Northern Lighthouse Board tender MV Fingal into a 23-bed boutique bolthole by Royal Yacht Enterprise will create 30 new jobs.

Fingal Lighthouse Ship is to be turned into a luxury hold

Permanently moored in Prince of Wales Dock, the ship, most recently part of the Dazzle Ship exhibition at Leith Docks, but has since underwent a major restoration and refurbishment to become a hotel.

The vessel is still currently in the process of an overhaul but once completed all rooms will have porthole windows, eight will alos have private balconies, and there will be one Presidential Suite featuring a deck big enough to host a cocktail party for 80 people.

Plans for the first floating hotel in heart of Leith were approved by city planners – by just one vote in October last year.

An artists impression of the Ballroom

Later this year, it will open a 23-room hotel in Leith’s historic port, just steps away from the Royal Yacht.

