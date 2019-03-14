New East Coast Main Line trains tipped for summer

Have your say

New trains will start operating on the East Coast Main Line five months later than planned.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) announced its Azuma trains will enter service on 15 May.

And the Hitachi-built fleet modelled on the Japanese bullet train is tipped to reach Scotland slightly later.

An LNER spokesperson told The Scotsman the trains were anticipated to start running north of the Border this summer.

No official date has been set for their introduction into Scotland.

The fleet will cut journey times by accelerating faster than existing rolling stock.

The trains were due to be launched in December, but this was delayed due to a series of issues, including their compatibility with Network Rail’s signalling equipment, safety tests, staff training and new timetables.