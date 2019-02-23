New CT scanner set to slash waiting times at Scottish hospital

A state-of-the-art CT scanner at a Scottish hospital – the first of its kind in the UK – is set to reduce waiting times for patients.

The new computer tomography (CT) scanner at the Golden Jubilee Hospital in Clydebank will more than double its CT capacity.

As a result, an extra 10,500 procedures are planned in 2019-20 for orthopaedic, cardiothoracic, stroke and neurological patients, as well as those having cancer treatment.

The additional CT capacity, now up and running one week earlier than planned, was funded through the Scottish Government’s multi-million pound Waiting Times Improvement Plan.

Patients can be referred to the hospital by NHS boards and the scanner means they are seen quicker and receive a faster diagnosis and treatment, with lower doses of radiation.

Patients also take shorter breath-holds as image acquisition sequences are quicker, which can result in faster scans.

Between now and the end of March, more than 1,300 examinations will have been completed on the scanner for Scottish patients.

Hospital managers say it will also help treat patients in line with the treatment time guarantee.

The scanner uses tablet-type technology allowing staff to spend more time with patients.

Jann Gardner, chief executive of the Golden Jubilee Foundation, said the hospital’s additional CT scanner will make a significant difference to people from across Scotland.

“By working together with colleagues in other NHS Boards we can treat patients in line with the Treatment Time Guarantee and make sure services are tailored to meet the needs of patients and referring board areas, delivering quality services across boundaries.

“This investment is great news for patients who will be seen quicker, allowing them to receive faster diagnosis and treatment, which will help improve the health of thousands every year throughout the country.”

Investment from the Scottish Government’s Waiting Times Improvement Plan will also enable Golden Jubilee specialists to carry out 200 more joint replacements, 600 eye procedures, 1,200 scopes (endoscopy/colonoscopy) and 200 extra general surgery operations in 2019-20.

During a visit to the hospital, Jeane Freeman MSP, the health secretary, said: “I’m pleased to announce the initial tranche of almost £27 million of the £850m funding from our Waiting Times Improvement Plan to health boards which will help improve performance with recruitment of additional nursing staff, new equipment, staff cover and further weekend and evening clinics.

“At the Golden Jubilee, the new CT scanner will produce additional scans for over 10,000 patients, meaning these people will have their diagnostic test results sooner.”