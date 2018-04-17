New campaign launch aims to end ‘evil’ illegal puppy farming business

Animal charities, trading standards and the Scottish Government have joined forces to launch a new campaign aimed at bringing an end to the “evil” puppy farming business.

Sales of pups from illegal factories are estimated to have netted £13 million in Scotland last year alone. While the Scottish SPCA said organisations working to tackle the “damaging” and “evil” industry had had some success individually, it stressed they now needed to work together and adopt a unified approach. The new www.saynotopuppydealers.co.uk website has the backing of the Scottish Government, Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, the RSPCA, Battersea Dogs trusts, Trading Standards Scotland, the Blue Cross, OneKind, the British Small Animal Veterinary Association and the University of Edinburgh.

The Scottish SPCA teamed up with staff at the university to research the impact puppy farming can have on dog behaviour. Chief executive Kirsteen Campbell said: “Our research showed that puppy-farmed pups are more likely to have a genetic disorder and are more at risk of deadly infectious diseases such as parvovirus, which can cost up to £4,000 to treat. The Scottish Government estimated that the illegal puppy trade was worth a conservative £13m last year in Scotland alone - and that doesn’t include the thousands of pounds in vet bills paid for by unsuspecting new owners.”