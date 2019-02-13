New CalMac campaign sets sail towards Uist islands

CalMac Ferries is embarking on a new marketing campaign to extol the virtues of the Hebridean Uist islands.

The “Sea Uist Soon” initiative – spearheaded by the ferry firm and supported by Outer Hebrides Tourism (OHT) – will comprise of marketing, PR, “experiential” and digital activity in a bid to encourage tourists to “seek out the extraordinary” and promote the islands of North Uist and South Uist to a UK-wide audience.

The new campaign will begin this month across a number of locations.

Andrew MacNair, head of marketing at CalMac Ferries, said: “The Outer Hebrides are becoming one of the most talked about tourism destinations the world over, and the ‘Sea Uist Soon’ campaign has been created to ensure we continue to drive visitors and have a successful tourism season in 2019.

“We want to ensure that we continue to support the region not only with our services, but by working alongside local tourism businesses, the local community and OHT to promote all that’s great about Uist.”

Robert McKinnon of Outer Hebrides Tourism added: “We made it very clear to CalMac how serious the impact of the problems which occurred last year were, and they have delivered on commitments to invest in the region.”