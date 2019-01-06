New British Army recruitment posters target ‘snowflakes’ and ‘me me me millennials’

The controversial new recruitment campaign has been unveiled and it’s targeting millennial ‘snowflakes’.

The posters following evoke the famous Lord Kitchener designs used during World War One, with the new £1.5 million campaign set to feature on billboard across the country.

The aim of the posters is to “look beyond the stereotypes” and highlight the potential in young people, which could be overlooked elsewhere.

The campaign has caused some controversy, with the soldier featured on the ‘snowflake’ poster threatening to quit.

With captions such as: “Selfie addicts your army needs you and your confidence.” and “Phone zombies your army needs you and your focus”, the posters form part of the ‘This is Belonging’ series, which also includes TV adverts and focuses on how the Army hopes to find potential in millennials.

Major General Paul Nanson CBE, General Officer Commanding, Army Recruiting and Initial Training Group, The British Army commented, “The Army sees people differently and we are proud to look beyond the stereotypes and spot the potential in young people, from compassion to self-belief. We understand the drive they have to succeed and recognise their need for a bigger sense of purpose in a job where they can do something meaningful.”

