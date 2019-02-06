New bowel screening test proves a success in Scotland with record numbers

The introduction of a simpler bowel screening test in Scotland has seen record numbers of people taking part.

Scotland was the first part of the UK to introduce the Faecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) in November 2017.

The new test requires the collection of just one sample, rather than three over a ten-day period as was previously the case.

Statistics show that from November 2017 to April 2018, 64 per cent of those eligible returned their FIT.

In the same period the year before, uptake of the old test – the Faecal Occult Blood Test – was 56 per cent.

The biggest improvement in participation with FIT has been amongst those living in the most deprived areas – up from 42 per cent to 51.8 per cent.

The number of men doing the test also rose by more than nine percentage points, from 52.6 per cent to 61.8 per cent.

There has been a marked increase (8.2 per cent to 18.4 per cent) in uptake amongst those who had never participated before, but previously had the opportunity to.

Gordon Matheson, Cancer Research UK’s public affairs manager in Scotland, welcomed the fact the new testing kit had helped make it easier for people to take part in the bowel screening programme.

He said: “Screening for bowel cancer saves lives because detecting cancer at an early stage increases the chances of successful treatment.

“Scotland was the first UK nation to introduce this and the challenge for Scottish Government now is to address long-standing shortages among the staff who detect cancers, especially endoscopists and pathologists.

“An ageing population means more people are being invited to screening, so NHS Scotland must recruit and retain enough key health professionals if we are to achieve the ambition of detecting and treating more cancers early.”

In Scotland men and women aged 50 to 74 are invited every two years to take part in bowel screening.

Healthcare Improvement Scotland has set a standard of 60 per cent for bowel screening participation.

Public health minister Joe FitzPatrick said: “The fact that more people than ever before are taking part in the Scottish Bowel Screening Programme is very encouraging.

“We know the earlier a cancer is detected, the greater the chances of successful treatment and often cure. This is why we launched our Detect Cancer Early programme in 2012 backed by a £42 million investment.”