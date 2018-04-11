New £6m campaign launched to sell Scotland to the world

The biggest ever campaign to sell Scotland to the world has been launched - to attract new high-spending visitors, international students, major investors and “migrant talent.”

A new national brand - Scotland Is Now - has been created as part of the bid to set the country apart from its major competitors and trigger a shift in gears in its global appeal and success.

Scotland will be promoted as 'one of the most open countries in the world' under the campaign.

Scotland will be promoted as “one of the most open countries in the world” under the campaign, the first ever joint initiative between the Scottish Government, VisitScotland, Scottish Development International and Universities Scotland.

Andy Scott’s Kelpies sculptures in Falkirk, the Queensferry Crossing and Dundee’s new V&A museum of design will also be deployed as modern-day icons of Scotland. Other selling points will include Scotland’s new baby box initiative, its efforts to welcome more than 2000 refugees in recent years, commitments on gender equality and LGBTI rights.

It is hoped Scotland’s biggest companies, leading tourism bodies and the creative industries will all throw their weight behind the campaign, which is expected to run for several years.

It will pitch Scotland “as a country that is challenging new thinking, inviting new investment, creating new opportunities, supporting new industry and driving technology that embraces humanity across the world.”

Around £6 million is being spent to kick-start the campaign, which is launching simultaneously in New York, San Francisco, China, London and Glasgow, where VisitScotland is staging its annual Expo event for the international travel trade.

The success of campaigns to promote Australia, New Zealand, California and Scandinavia have all been studied as part of the year-long development of the initiative.

Among those backing its launch are Social Bite founder Josh Littlejohn, who has led efforts to rid Scotland of homelessness, Dured Alhalabe, a Syrian refugee who has settled in Scotland, the Commonwealth Games judo star Stephanie Inglis, who has battled back from a motorbike accident, Glasgow University prosthetics expert Dr Ravinder Dahiya, Rebecca Weir, Scotland’s first female coppersmith and Mark Hogarth, creative director of Harris Tweed Hebrides.

Major selling points of the campaign will include the number of world-leading universities Scotland boasts, its status as the UK’s second largest financial services hub after London and its high international ratings for the quality of life on offer.

A key message of the campaign will be that the country is willing to “opens its arms to new people to build a strong economy and culture.”

Launching the Scotland Is Now campaign during her visit to China, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: ““The message at the heart of ‘Scotland is Now’ is of a bold and positive country offering the warmest of welcomes, rich in history and heritage and with a progressive, pioneering and inclusive approach to our future.

“The campaign will inspire people to be part of Scotland’s future and tell Scotland’s story through those who know it best – people who have embraced living, working, studying, visiting and investing here.”

Marc Crothall, chief executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, said: The launch of ‘Scotland Is Now’ marks the beginning of a hugely exciting time for Scotland’s tourism industry and indeed all sectors across Scotland.

“Tourism has been acknowledged as being one of Scotland’s most important industries; it touches every business and sector and fuels all parts of our economy. I would encourage all tourism businesses to get on board, raise your business profile within the visitor market and help to make Scotland the number one global destination to visit.”

Mr Hogarth said: “I think Scottish people are driven by what we can do better, we’re driven by a pride in producing products of a very, very high calibre and it’s not just about what happened in the past and the heritage, it’s about what we are doing now and how we can do it better.”

“People should visit Scotland now for several reasons. You’ve got an incredible landscape that is completely unique, but more importantly it’s the people.

“It’s the people who infuse that landscape with life, infuse the cities with a vibrancy, infuse the countryside with a romance and also an enthusiasm and a welcome that you’ll get in very, very few places.”

Mr Alhalabe said: “When I first arrived in Scotland I was afraid because it’s a new country and it’s very different from Syria, but all those worries disappeared as I started to meet people. Everyone was so friendly and welcoming and it made me feel like I was in my own country and I was really happy.”