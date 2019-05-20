New 360-degree image shows stunning aerial views of Edinburgh

A new 360-degree aerial view of the Capital has been captured by a drone above Edinburgh Castle.

David Crum, who runs commercial drone company 330 airial, has drawn hundreds of comments on social media about the spectacular views.

READ MORE: Video: stunning aerial views of the University of Edinburgh

The grounds of Edinburgh Castle, Usher Hall, Waverley Train Station, Arthur's Seat and Cramond Island are among the landmarks which can be seen in the 360-degree image, which was captured at the end of April.

David, who is based near Stirling, gained permission from Historic Environment Scotland to fly and film above the castle.