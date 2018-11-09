Netflix UK rebrands to celebrate release of Outlaw King

Netflix UK has rebranded on social media to celebrate the launch of Outlaw King.

The popular Twitter account has rebranded from Netflix UK to Netflix Scotland (ps watch Outlaw King) to celebrate the launch of the Chris Pine film.

Outlaw King tells the story of Robert the Bruce’s war of liberation he waged against the English occupation of Scotland.

The film will depict Robert seizing the Scottish crown, and rallying supporters to fight back against the mighty army of the tyrannical King and his volatile son, the Prince of Wales.

Starring Hollywood actor Chris Pine as Robert The Bruce, the supporting cast includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals), Florence Pugh (Lady Macbeth), Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones) and Billy Howle (On Chesil Beach).

Netlfix has rebranded to celebrate the release of Outlaw Kinf. Picture; Twitter.

Much of the film was shot across Scotland with 45 different Scottish locations in its production.

An extensive shoot across Scotland took in Craigmillar, Blackness and Doune castles, Aviemore, Linlithgow Palace and Glencoe, with filming believed to have been worth at least £17.5 million for the economy.

Director David MacKenzie told the Scotsman in a previous interview: “Braveheart did Robert a disservice. It portrayed him as a wet and pretty nasty person and I felt like a disservice had been done to a national hero of Scotland. It’s been wonderful for William Wallace, who of course, didn’t achieve his aims. But Robert did. It felt there was a hole in the film history of that period that we wanted to go into.”