Netflix horror set in Highlands leads race for Scottish BAFTA honours

A Netflix horror thriller set in the Highlands and filmed in a country park in West Lothian is leading the running for BAFTA Scotland honours this year.

Edinburgh-based filmmaker Matt Palmer is up for best writer and best director honours for Calibre, which charts the nightmarish events that unfold for two friends after a tragic accident on a weekend hunting trip,

The three main stars of the film - Jack Lowden, Martin McCann and Tony Curran - will compete against each other in the best actor category.

Calibre, which has been singled out for praised by cinema horror legend Stephen King since being launched on Netflix in the summer, won the Michael Powell Award for best British film at the Edinburgh International Film Festival, where Palmer’s movie had its world premiere.