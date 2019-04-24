Netflix criticised for sexist comments about Outlander fans

Outlander fans were left shocked at a recent 'sexist' announcement made by Netflix, as it revealed the popular TV fantasy drama will finally be appearing on the streaming service in the United States next month.

News of the show's impending arrival on the platform was announced on the Netflix Family Twitter page, but was met with backlash from unhappy fans who took offence at the streaming platform’s apparent sexist tone.

Fans were left shocked at the 'sexist' announcement made by Netflix over the show's arrival on the platform

Insulted viewers

Netflix announced that seasons one and two of the fantasy series will be uploaded to the US version of the service on 25 May, with the hope that seasons three and four will follow.

Breaking the news on its Twitter page, Netflix Family wrote, "BREAKING NEWS: Moms, prepare to fall in love.

"Seasons 1 & 2 of #Outlander are coming to Netflix on 5/27."

While the arrival of Outlander on Netflix is good news for avid fans, many were angered by the apparent assumption the show is only enjoyed by women of a certain age.

Fans wrote in response, "It’s amazing how you’ve managed to insult moms & everyone else who watches the show in a single tweet. Do better."

“Wow - that’s one of the more insensitive things I’ve seen. Way to diminish a show and its viewers in a single tweet.”

“Yes Netflix… there are men (and women who aren’t mothers) watching this and it’s a book series that’s been around for 25 years now. Get a b****y grip! Jump on the band wagon for financial reasons and then insult us.”

"Ouch. The stereotyping is painful."

"BREAKING: There are a lot of dads who like watching #Outlander as well."

Will Outlander be coming to Netflix UK?

While the arrival of Outlander on Netflix in the US is good news for fans who have previously had to subscribe to Starz or Amazon Prime to view the show, there is currently no word as to whether it will make its way to Netflix UK any time soon.