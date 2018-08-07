Net closes in on man who verbally abused disabled girl, 5, on train

THE net is closing on a train passenger who verbally abused a five-year-old disabled girl on a West Lothian train.

Five-year-old Alexa Quinn Fuller, who has undiagnosed autism, was crying while on her way to Bathgate with family when the lout yelled: “Will you shut your f*****g mongo child up.”

Following an appeal in the Evening News Alexa’s dad Danny Fuller has been inundated with people helping identify the offender.

Up to ten people have directly contacted him through Facebook messenger to name the same individual, a hospitality manager working in the Lothians, as the man responsible for the verbal attack.

Mr Fuller has passed the information about the culprit’s likely identity to police.

The 34-year-old father said: “I’d like to thank everyone for the support and I know there is a lot of angry people who would like to take the law into their own hands.

“But I would please ask everyone to let the police deal with it as British Transport Police are doing a smashing job.”

Train fan Alexa was returning from a sightseeing trip to London with three-year-old sister Taylor, their dad and his partner last Wednesday night.

She was woken by nightmares after her ordeal, but Mr Fuller said yesterday: “Alexa is doing better. Trains are like a safety net to her, it relaxes her.

“Her first train journey the next day was hard work for her. She was nervous and upset, but once she was on and settled she was OK. She does talk about the bad man shouting at her. When she is upset, she will scream about the bad man shouting at her. It’s the way she understands things.

“She thinks it just happens. It may only have been verbal abuse, but it’s not acceptable from an adult or child and the culprit is nothing but a coward.”

Mr Fuller praised the “overwhelming” public response following the tip-offs.

“One person who has identified him described him as an aggressive drunk who can’t hold his drink,” he said.

“This should never be tolerated. It’s about a five-year-old child being verbally abused, her heart broken and her safety of being on a train being ripped apart. This should never be allowed and unless we stand up to these cowards, we will never be safe.”

The suspect is thought to have been captured on station CCTV. He is described as white, of a slim build with black messy hair and around six-foot tall. He was wearing a black t-shirt, dark shorts and was travelling with a woman.

Quick-thinking Mr Fuller managed to capture mobile phone footage of him leaving the 11.53pm train from Glasgow at Bathgate before getting into a Peugeot taxi towards Wester Inch.

A British Transport Police spokesman said “Officers attended. However, the suspect could not be traced and no arrests have been made.

“The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.”