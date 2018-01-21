Neighbours speak of shock after girl, 8, stabbed to death

A shocked mother told neighbours her “little girl” had been stabbed as they tried to comfort her after the knife attack.

Mylee Billingham, 8, was named by police yesterday as the schoolgirl who died in hospital after being found critically wounded in Brownhills, near Walsall, on Saturday night.

A 54-year-old man found with stab injuries at the bungalow in Valley View after what West Midlands Police said was a “domestic incident” is fighting for his life in hospital.

Graham Greatrex, 74, told how emergency services rushed to the quiet street at 9:15pm.

Mr Greatrex, who lives a few doors from the crime scene, said as he helped the mother she said a man had “stabbed my little girl”.

He added: “She was in shock and she couldn’t say anything else.”

Yesterday the home was being searched by forensics experts in the cordoned-off, one-storey dwelling, which is believed to belong to the local authority.

It was one of a row of terraced bungalows in the street.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are still at the early stages of understanding exactly what happened and why – but I can confirm we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation.”

Mr Greatrex said that a man had lived there for the past six months after the previous occupier, a woman, had died.

But he said he did not know the current occupant.

He added: “It was a bit of a shock

“You can’t imagine it happening on our doorstep, especially when it’s a little girl.”

Other neighbours said they were also stunned at news that a child had died.

Bob Weir, who lives two doors away from the bungalow where the stabbing happened, said he had initially thought the incident was drug-related.

Mr Weir, 72, added that a middle-aged man lived at the now sealed-off property, apparently on his own.

The pensioner told reporters: “I didn’t know the bloke who lived there and he hadn’t lived there long, maybe six months, if that.”