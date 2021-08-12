When will US open borders? If America will allow travellers from UK again - and current travel rules explained (Image credit: Getty Images)

While a range of European destinations such as Germany, Austria and Norway were added to the UK’s green list for travel in the latest coronavirus travel update, a number of popular holiday locations are still off limits to UK travellers.

This includes the US which, despite being on the UK’s amber list allowing quarantine-free travel for double jabbed Brits, has remained cautious over the rise of the Delta variant.

Travel restrictions remain in place for those looking to travel to the US from European Schengen areas and the UK,

For now US borders remain closed to travellers from the UK and beyond, but when will the country ease its travel ban?

Here’s what we know so far.

What are the current rules for US travel?

The US is currently on the UK’s amber list for travel, meaning that those who have not yet been fully vaccinated would have to quarantine for 10 days upon their return from the country to the UK.

In its latest review of Covid travel restrictions and the traffic light travel system, the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) has advised against all but essential travel to US territories Samoa and Guam due to enhanced Covid-19 risks.

But the FCDO does not advise against travel to the 50 states making up the US, or its territories like the US Virgin Islands, Northern Mariana Islands and Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, the US has continued to uphold border restrictions on travellers from the UK and Ireland, as well as Schengen Zone dwellers.

President Joe Biden’s administration has forbidden those who are not US citizens, visa holders or close relatives of permanent US residents from entering the country due to concerns around strains of the Covid-19 virus in Europe and the UK.

How long has the US travel ban been in place?

The US travel ban was brought in by former US President Donald Trump on March 14 2020 as the pandemic took hold in worldwide.

Despite Mr Trump’s departure from the presidential office at the start of 2021, President Joe Biden ruled that the ban first enforced by Mr Trump would remain in place.

In the days following his inauguration in January this year, the President confirmed that the country would not be permitting travellers who had been physically present in countries like the UK, Republic of Ireland, Brazil and South Africa within 14 days of travelling to the US.

President Biden said to allow people from these countries and the 26 Schengen countries to enter the country at that point would “be detrimental to the interests of the United States.”

The ban has been reviewed several times since, but has remained in place.

When will the US reopen its borders?

While President Biden said in late July that the travel restrictions for European Schengen countries would likely end soon, restrictions on travel for the UK and Ireland are likely to remain in place for some time.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki later confirmed this.

In a press briefing on on July 26, Ms Psaki said: “We will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point for a few reasons.

"The more transmissible delta variant is spreading both here and around the world.

"Driven by the delta variant, cases are rising here at home, particularly among those who are unvaccinated and appear likely to continue in the weeks ahead.”

Heathrow Airport, the UK’s largest airport, has since called for an end to the US travel ban.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Heathrow said: "With fully vaccinated US visitors now able to travel to the UK without the need to quarantine, the joint UK/US travel taskforce must capitalise on the UK’s world-leading vaccine rollout and reach a reciprocal agreement for fully vaccinated UK travellers."

Earlier this week, the UK Civil Aviation Authority also granted Irish flight operator Aer Lingus permission to begin operating flights between the UK and the US.

For the time being, the only way that people from the UK and Ireland can enter the US is as a US citizen or permanent resident, or by entering the country after spending two weeks outside of banned countries like the UK and Ireland.

