What time is Boris Johnson's Covid announcement today? How to watch PM's Covid announcement as Omicron spreads

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to hold another televised coronavirus briefing on Wednesday (December 15) following the sharp rise in Omicron cases in London and across the UK.

The televised Covid briefing will see Mr Johnson give an update on the latest Omicron statistics and overall Covid situation as concerns over the fast-spreading variant grow, with the UK Government set to reveal the extent of Omicron’s fast spread in the last few days.

Dr Jenny Harries, head of the UK Health Security Agency (HSA), warned MPs in a transport committee on Wednesday that the UK would likely see a “staggering” increase in Covid cases over the next few days, with the Omicron variant potentially posing “the most significant threat we've had since the start of the pandemic".

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon likewise warned on Tuesday that Omicron cases were increasing “exponentially” as the variant looks to become the dominant strain in Scotland “within days” – as Wednesday saw a huge jump in Omicron cases in Scotland.

Omicron cases in Scotland have almost doubled in number over the last 24 hours – jumping from 296 confirmed Omicron cases in the country on Tuesday to 562 reported on Wednesday.

Here’s what time Boris Johnson will make his Covid announcement today, how to watch live and what he could say.

When is Boris Johnson speaking today?

The Prime Minister is set to take to the Downing Street podium to brief UK citizens on the latest statistics and insights into the spread of the Omicron Covid variant at 5pm today (December 15).

Mr Johnson will be joined by chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty and NHS England’s medical director for primary care, Dr Nikki Kanani.

The announcement comes after Nicola Sturgeon urged Scots to try and limit the number of households mixed with indoors in the run-up to Christmas, asking the public to “think in terms of a race between the virus and the vaccines” on Tuesday.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney warned of the “potential” for more restrictions in Scotland if the spread of Omicron leads to further hospitalisations or increased impacts on physical health.

But it is understood that Boris Johnson is not expected to announce any new restrictions in England, despite the dramatic rise in Omicron cases in London and across the nation.

How can I watch Boris Johnson’s announcement?

The Prime Minister’s Covid announcement at 5pm today will be broadcast on BBC News and Sky News, as well as live streamed on the Prime Minister’s own official Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Twitch channels.

Boris Johnson's Covid briefing will be also available to watch live online via BBC iPlayer or on Sky News’ YouTube channel.

How many Omicron cases are there in the UK so far?

As of December 14, there was a total of 5,346 Omicron cases in the UK so far according to the HSA’s daily update on Omicron figures in the UK.

Tuesday saw 5,006 Omicron cases reported in England, in a 519 case increase on the previous report, 296 in Scotland, 12 in Northern Ireland and 32 in Wales.

However, the HSA noted in their daily overview issued on Tuesday that confirmed Omicron cases in England were likely to be lower than the actual amount due to delays in data processing.

And in Scotland, the latest Omicron statistics updated on Wednesday December 15 have seen confirmed Omicron cases almost double in the last 24 hours – with 562 Omicron cases now confirmed in Scotland.

