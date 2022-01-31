Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to make an announcement to Members of Parliament today (Monday January 31) after he received Sue Gray’s report on Downing Street parties held during lockdown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Johnson will address MPs in the House of Commons this afternoon to provide an update on its contents and when it will be released in full for the public, as the Metropolitan Police’s investigation continues to probe the parties which took place in Downing Street during the UK’s coronavirus lockdowns.

What time is Boris Johnson's announcement today? How to watch PM's Commons statement on Sue Gray report

The Met’s investigation means that only a limited version of Sue Gray’s report will be released, however, as Boris Johnson attempts to fend off a rebellion or vote of no confidence by angry backbench MPs.

Here’s what time Boris Johnson will make his announcement about the Sue Gray report today and how to watch live.

When is Boris Johnson speaking today?

The Prime Minister is set to address MPs in the House of Commons on Monday afternoon at 3.30pm, after the Prime Minister’s receipt of Sue Gray’s report was confirmed by a Cabinet Office spokesperson this morning.

Downing Street said it received the update from the inquiry team at around 11.20am on Monday, after Ms Gray and Mr Johnson spoke briefly a day earlier.

Mr Johnson had earlier insisted "I stick absolutely to what I've said in the past" when questioned about his reported denials of any wrongdoing to Tory MPs.

The Prime Minister’s announcement today (Monday January 31) comes after the Metropolitan Police confirmed last week it had requested Sue Gray’s report into accounts of lockdown-breaching parties at the heart of government make ‘minimal reference’ to the events in question amid its ongoing investigation.

How can I watch Boris Johnson’s announcement?

The Prime Minister’s announcement on Sue Gray’s report at 3.30pm today will be broadcast on BBC News and Sky News.

But you can also watch Boris Johnson’s report announcement in the House of Commons live at https://www.parliamentlive.tv/, as well as online at BBC iPlayer or on Sky News’ YouTube channel.

Will the Sue Gray report be published today?

Downing Street said the limited version of the partygate inquiry that Sue Gray has handed to Boris Johnson will be published on Monday afternoon, but would not commit to publishing a fuller report after police have finished investigating.

No 10 said the pared-back report into allegations of lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street will be published on Monday afternoon in the format it has been received, ahead of the Prime Minister facing MPs at 3.30pm.

In a carefully-worded statement, the Cabinet Office said Ms Gray had provided an "update" on her investigation to the Prime Minister, suggesting it was not the full report she was preparing before the Metropolitan Police intervened.

But Downing Street did not commit at this stage to publishing a more complete report from the senior civil servant in the future, as opposition MPs demanded that the full inquiry is made public.

The Cabinet Office described the document Ms Gray handed the Prime Minister as an "update", suggesting she may wish to publish a fuller version of the results of her inquiry after the Met completes its investigation.

Asked whether the public will see a fuller report, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "That's one of the things I can't confirm at this point simply because we need to discuss that with the Met and others about what is suitable."

But he said there will be no redactions from the version currently submitted to No 10, saying: "We will publish it as received".

The spokesman said: "The findings will be published on gov.uk and made available in the House of Commons library this afternoon and the Prime Minister will then provide a statement to the House after people have had the opportunity to read and consider the findings."

Additional reporting by PA Deputy Political Editor Sam Blewlett

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.