LiveUpdates: Queue to view the Queen’s coffin at St Giles’ Cathedral closed | Thousands expected to line route to Edinburgh Airport
The queue to view the Queen’s coffin at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh has closed, the Scottish Government has said.
Some 26,000 people have viewed the late monarch’s coffin since Monday, a tweet from the government said.
The Queen’s coffin will be taken from the cathedral to Edinburgh Airport on Tuesday afternoon, bound for London.
People are expected to line the route of the Queen’s final departure from Edinburgh as her coffin is taken to the airport this evening, with the Queen’s coffin heading to Buckingham Palace.
Read More
Here’s live updates throughout the afternoon on D-Day +4, or D+4, in the plans marking the Queen’s death.
Updates as Queen’s coffin to leave Edinburgh | Thousands expected to line route to Edinburgh Airport
Last updated: Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 13:19
No guest list has been published yet, but US President Joe Biden was among the first to declare he will be flying in with his wife, Jill.
The leaders of most Commonwealth countries are expected to attend, with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying she will make the nearly 24-hour journey.
Her Canadian and Australian counterparts, Justin Trudeau and Anthony Albanese, have also confirmed their presence.
The Scottish Government has asked that people do not attempt to join the queue, and endeavours will be made to ensure all those already waiting will be able to view the coffin before the lying at rest ends at 3pm.
“The queue has now closed. Please do not attempt to join the queue,” the government said on Twitter.
“Over 26,000 people have already had a chance to pay their last respects.
“We are doing everything we can to ensure that those currently in the queue can do so before 3pm, when the Lying at Rest will end.”
The queue to view the Queen’s coffin at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh has closed, the Scottish Government has said.
Some 26,000 people have viewed the late monarch’s coffin since Monday, a tweet from the government said.
The Queen’s coffin will be taken from the cathedral to Edinburgh Airport on Tuesday afternoon, bound for London.
An early morning rehearsal for the procession of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state until her funeral on Monday.
Invitations to the Queen’s state funeral have not been sent to Russia, Belarus or Myanmar, while Iran will only be represented at an ambassadorial level, Whitehall sources have said.
The event will see around 500 dignitaries from around the world descend on London to pay their last respects to the long-reigning monarch.
They will join members of the royal family, UK prime ministers past and present, and key figures from public life at Westminster Abbey – the historic church which can hold around 2,000 people – at 11am next Monday.