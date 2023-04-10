Roughly 90% of phones and tablets in the UK will make a loud siren noise later this month, here’s what you should know.

The UK government will soon test their new emergency alert service. It will notify the public about life-threatening situations via their mobile phones, similar to existing systems used in the Netherlands, US, Canada and Japan.

Oliver Dowden, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said: “We are strengthening our national resilience with a new emergency alerts system to deal with a wide range of threats – from flooding to wildfires.

“It will revolutionise our ability to warn and inform people who are in immediate danger, and help us keep people safe. As we’ve seen in the US and elsewhere, the buzz of a phone can save a life.”

Here’s everything we know so far about the alerts and how to prepare for them.

What is the emergency alert system for?

The government has encouraged citizens to use the new system which will be used in the event there’s an “immediate risk to life”. Alerts will be sent by government departments, emergency services and other public bodies who take care of emergency situations. Events may include extreme weather like flooding or fires.

When is the emergency alert test?

On March 19, the UK Government announced the launch of an emergency alert system, which will send a message to most mobile phones across the country if there is a risk to life - such as flooding or wildfires.

The UK emergency alert test will take place at 3pm on Sunday, April 23.

How will the emergency alert test work?

You will receive an alert on your phone or tablet, even if the device is on silent it is expected to make a loud siren noise or have a message that will be read aloud. The message reads: “This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK Government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby.”

“In an actual emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe.

“Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information.

“This is a test. You do not need to take any action.”

The sound will only last for approximately 10 seconds and the alarm can be stopped by manually swiping away the notification.

Can you opt out of emergency alerts?