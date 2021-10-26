Scottish ministers ‘misdirected’ parliament, Trump judicial review told

A judicial review into the Scottish Government’s refusal to investigate the funding source of Donald Trump’s resorts in Scotland was told that the designation of the Lord Advocate as the minister responsible for UWOs was “wholly at odds” with legislation and that “politically controverted issues” are sometimes “too hot to handle for politicians.”

The review was brought by Avaaz, a US-based non-profit activism organisation, which petitioned Scotland's highest court after MSPs rejected calls to pursue an UWO against the former US president's Scottish firms.

The so-called ‘McMafia’ order allows authorities to target suspected corrupt foreign officials who have potentially laundered stolen money through the UK. The civil power is designed to force the owners of assets to disclose their wealth; if an official, or their family, cannot prove a legitimate source for their riches, authorities can go to court to seize property.

The Scottish Government’s position is that any decision to seek an UWO is a matter for the ministers, with the Civil Recovery Unit (CRU) - which reports to the Lord Advocate - handling applications to the courts in practice.

Neither the government nor the CRU has confirmed or denied the existence of any ongoing investigation into Mr Trump or his Scottish businesses.

In its petition to the court, Avaaz states there are "no reasonable grounds" to suspect that known sources of lawfully obtained income would have been sufficient to bankroll Mr Trump's acquisition of his Scottish properties.

Former US president Donald Trump plays a round of golf at his Turnberry resort during his working visit to the UK in July 2018. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty

It argues that ministers have a duty to pursue an UWO where the relevant requirements under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA) are met.

In August, the court granted Avaaz permission to challenge the ministers’ decision to reject calls for them to pursue a UWO, with Lord Sandison stating in his ruling that he believed the Avaaz case “had real prospects of success [and that] there was a sensible legal argument to be had on the matters raised by the petition.”

It came after MSPs voted against a February motion for ministers to go to court to obtain an UWO against Mr Trump. The motion, brought by Patrick Harvie MSP, now a junior minister in the government, argued that if the Trump Organisation could provide “reasonable answers to reasonable questions,” it would have no problem.

However, then justice secretary Humza Yousaf said the pursuit of an UWO would constitute an "abuse of power" that would "fatally undermine our justice system.”

Mr Yousaf said it would not be right or proper for any minister other than the Lord Advocate to become “personally involved in the pursuit of a particular investigation.”

But addressing the review at the Court of Session, Aidan O’Neill, representing Avaaz, said: “We say that the Scottish ministers have failed to understand their role and responsibilities in relation specifically to UWOs, and specifically UWOs in relation to politically exposed persons.

“They’ve misdirected themselves in law, they’ve misdirected themselves in the correspondence which has gone back and forth between Avaaz and Scottish ministers, they’ve misdirected themselves in parliament.

“Why have they misdirected themselves? That’s a matter for speculation, but clearly at some level this issue - the issue of seeking UWOs against politically exposed persons - is a political hot potato.”

He added: “The very terms give you that idea. Foreign politically exposed persons being asked to explain to the court in Scotland the sources of their wealth which allowed them to purchase property in Scotland is clearly always going to be, at some levels, a politically controverted issue.”

“Sometimes, politically controverted issues are too hot to handle for politicians, and it’d be nice if they could be, as it were, hived off to the non-political, purely legal prosecutorial functions of the Lord Advocate. That seems to be what’s impelling some of the answers which have come out in this case, particularly in parliament.”

Mr O’Neill said a “central point” was that the use of an UWO did not constitute a criminal prosecution.

“Unusually, in relation to politically exposed persons, there is no need for any suspicion of criminality,” he said. “As the fourth money laundering directive highlights, it should not be seen as a stigma against any politically exposed person for there to be a UWO sought against them.

“This isn’t to do with criminality, this is to do with the way in which being, as it were, in power or close to power in a foreign state might result in or facilitate the possibility of money transferring from one place to another which might be seen to constitute money laundering.

“If you explain to us what your wealth is, and if you give an explanation, that’s fine. We’re not suggesting any criminality, there’s no hurdle of a suggestion of criminality, at least when it comes to politically exposed persons.”

Mr O’Neill said a lack of a clarity around the CRU’s relations with the Lord Advocate and operational independence from the government’s legal directorate and the Crown Office had “bedevilled” the case, and that there was an “institutionalised schizophrenia” surrounding the Lord Advocate’s duties around UWOs.

Mr O’Neill said the designation of the Lord Advocate as the minister with portfolio responsibility for UWOs was “wholly at odds” with the statutory scheme.

“The Lord Advocate couldn’t properly carry out the roles envisaged under [section] 396D [of POCA] as she would be required to consult herself and give herself opportunities to do certain things.

“The result of all this reading of POCA is that Scottish ministers are collectively responsible in terms of any decisions as to whether or not to partake an investigation order.

“It is incompatible with the provisions of POCA for the Lord Advocate to be designated as the part eight portfolio minister, because it conflicts with the provisions, which refer to her discrete responsibilities.”

The hearing, before Lord Sandison, continues.

