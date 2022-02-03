RAF jets scrambled for a second day to intercept unidentified aircraft

The spokesman confirmed the Typhoons, launched from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, have been joined by a Voyager air-to-air refuelling tanker from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.
He said further information will not be disclosed “on this ongoing operation until complete”.
The news comes after RAF jets responded to four Russian strategic bombers approaching the UK’s “area of interest” on Wednesday.
The bombers were “intercepted and escorted”, a spokesman said, and at no point did they enter UK airspace.
Footage released by the Russian Ministry of Defence earlier on Thursday showed a Russian bomber, of the same type that was intercepted on Wednesday, being flanked by two RAF jets while on “a planned flight”