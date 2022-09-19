Crowds of mourners have flocked to London, Windsor and royal sites throughout the UK on the national bank holiday, with the service set to draw millions of TV viewers across the globe.

All public viewing areas for the funeral procession in the capital were full by just after 9am.

The royal family, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be among the 2,000 people gathered at Westminster Abbey to remember the late monarch on Monday morning, before a committal service at Windsor Castle.

1. Guests arrive for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II Guests arrive for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.

2. Guests take their seats at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey Guests take their seats at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.

3. Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.

4. US President Joe Biden accompanied by the First Lady Jill Biden arriving at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II US President Joe Biden accompanied by the First Lady Jill Biden arriving at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.